Official Figures Show Unexpected Fall In Retail Sales During December

Despite most retailers reporting robust trading figures over the festive trading period, official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows retail sales volumes in December dropped 1.9% from the previous month.

Weaker performance from non-food stores was the main contributor to the worse-than-expected figure, as trade tailed off after Black Friday discounts the previous month and clothing retailers were impacted by milder weather.

However, compared with the same month a year ago, retail sales in December were up a 4.3%, and the last quarter of the year was strong (volumes rose 5.6%) overall despite concerns that the Brexit vote would impact consumer spending. Some analysts have suggested that the recent strength in retail sales is due to consumers bringing forward purchases in order to avoid impending price rises.

The ONS said that average store prices increased by 0.9% on the year and for all retailing (excluding fuel), prices increased by 0.1%. This was first increase since June 2014, suggesting that the fall in the value of sterling is starting to impact shop prices.

Meanwhile, online sales increased year-on-year by 21.3%, but fell on the month by 5.3%; accounting for approximately 15% of all retail spending.

Commenting on the figures, Kate Davies, ONS Senior Statistician said: “Retailers saw a strong end to 2016 with sales in the final quarter up 5.6% on the same period last year, although the amount bought fell between November and December once the effects of Christmas are removed. There were some notably strong figures from smaller retailers, in particular butchers, who reported a significant boost in sales in the run up to Christmas.”

Analysts are expecting that growth in the retail sector will slow in 2017 as rising prices and political uncertainty impact consumer spending. Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said: “The sharp decline in retail sales in December is the first sign that rising inflation and slowing job gains are forcing shoppers to curb their consumption.”

