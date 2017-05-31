Overall Shop Prices Continue To Fall But Food Inflation Accelerates

Figures from the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index show that food price inflation accelerated during May as the weak pound continued to push up import costs.

Overall shop prices saw deflation of 0.4% in May from a 0.5% fall in April. This was the shallowest deflation rate since November 2013, driven by food inflation which accelerated to 1.4% from a 0.9% rise the previous month. Fresh Food inflation was 1.2% (up from 1% in April), whilst ambient food inflation was 1.8% (up from 0.8% in April).

Meanwhile, the competitive trading conditions on the high street meant that non-food deflation deepened slightly with prices falling 1.5% over the year to May compared to the 1.4% decline in April.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, highlighted that the trends for food and non-food are now two quite different stories. She said: “With shorter stock turnaround times, the impact of the weaker pound has already started feeding through into food prices; although food price inflation this month is still well below the input cost price increases being faced by retailers. By contrast, heavy discounting in the wake of a weak start to the year and the fact that some businesses are still protected by hedging contracts are keeping non-food prices deflationary for now.”

She added: “Nevertheless, we expect the general trend of inflation to be upwards over the course of the year, which will squeeze disposable income at a time when wage growth is slowing.”

Mike Watkins, Head of Retailer and Business Insight at Nielsen, commented: “Food inflation continues to move up and is currently impacting ambient foods more than fresh as the impact of currency change moves through the supply chain, but still remains lower than the increase in the consumer price index. Consumer expenditure on food and drink has held up well so far this year with shoppers visiting supermarkets more often to seek out savings and to find the best value for money, strategies which are helping shoppers to manage changes in their household budget.”