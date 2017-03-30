Plain Packaging For Tobacco To Be Introduced In Ireland From September

Ireland will follow the UK this year by introducing plain packaging for tobacco products.

A government commencement order was signed yesterday with the measures, which are designed to make tobacco packs less attractive to consumers, taking effect on 30 September. However, any products already manufactured by that date may be sold for another year.

The new legislation means all tobacco must be sold in plain packs without any logos and other forms of branding. The packs will also feature more prominent health warnings.

Despite strong opposition by the tobacco industry, Australia, the UK, and France have already introduced similar measures.