Profits At Buy It Direct Surge 44% But Cautious About The Year Ahead

Buy It Direct, the Yorkshire-based online retail group which counts AppliancesDirect.co.uk within its portfolio of websites, has reported that its profits surged 44% last year. They came in at £2.6m on revenues up by £16.6m to £120.7m.

Managing director, Nick Glynne, said: “In 2016, we made significant investments in key staff and systems to help drive our customer and product offering.

“This year is going to be even better – we are already on track to smash last year’s profits. And once we have our new warehouse online in our next financial year, we expect another burst of growth.”

The company, which also manages Debenham’s white label electrical site DebenhamsPlus.com, said it hasn’t yet experienced any fallout off the back of Brexit but added that it was cautious about the year ahead.

Glynne said: “Despite market uncertainties, especially following the drop in Sterling, we are fully committed to our 5 year strategy and will continue to make significant investment to help achieve our goal in becoming one of the UK’s most profitable online retailers of electricals and flat-pack furniture.

“We don’t want to be just another low profit etailer so we are focusing on key points of difference to our competitors, all of whom appear to be wedded to an inflexible revenue trading model. It is very satisfying to see all our hard work starting to pay off.”

The Buy It Direct Group operates a range of websites including appliancesdirect.co.uk, laptopsdirect.co.uk, dronesdirect.co.uk, and furniture123.co.uk.