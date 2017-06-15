Retail Sales Data Shows Price Rises Impacting Consumer Spending

Latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that retail sales volumes between April and May fell a worse-than-expected 1.2%. And compared with a year earlier, volumes edged up by just 0.9% – the weakest annual growth rate in four years.

The ONS said that higher prices caused by Sterling’s fall in value were a significant factor in the slowdown. Non-food stores saw annual sales fall of 1.2%, whilst food retailers saw growth of just 0.1% – the slowest since July 2013.

Keith Richardson, Managing Director Retail Sector at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Shoppers are actually tightening their belts, switching to supermarkets’ own brand products, while the discounters are also enjoying renewed growth. They’re also prioritising their spending, with non-food sales suffering so that consumers can still afford to put a treat in the trolley when buying their groceries.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that it was hard to see the trend in retail sales improving anytime soon. “Retailers have not finished yet passing on higher import prices to consumers, wage growth looks set to remain depressed and banks are reporting that they intend to restrict the supply of unsecured credit,” he said.