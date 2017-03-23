Retail Sales Data Suggests Higher Prices Are Starting To Impact Spending

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that UK retail sales volumes grew by a better-than-expected 1.4% in February. However, the underlying trend suggested that higher prices were starting to impact shoppers’ disposable income.

In the three months to February, sales volumes fell by 1.4%, a sharper slide than the 0.5% fall for the three months to January and the worst decline since March 2010.

Whilst recent evidence suggests that the fall in the value of the pound is only just starting to effect shop prices, the ONS blamed the worsening figures on increasing fuel prices, which in February were 18.7% higher than a year earlier.

ONS statistician Kate Davies said: “The underlying trend suggests that rising petrol prices in particular have had a negative effect on the overall quantity of goods bought over the last three months.”

ONS inflation data released earlier this week showed that the Consumer Prices Index rose to 2.3% in February – up from 1.8% in January. Howard Archer at IHS Markit said consumers were becoming more cautious as higher inflation squeezed their purchasing power. “The economy’s persistent resilience since last June’s Brexit vote has been largely built on consumers keeping on spending,” he said.

“With consumers now seemingly moderating their spending, the long-anticipated slowdown in the economy looks set to materialise unless other sectors can make significantly increased contributions.”

Richard Lim, Chief Executive at Retail Economics, added: “Retail sales showed their resilience, bouncing back from a poor start to the year. In particular, small retailers saw incredibly strong double digit growth with sales rising at a much faster rate than mainstream high street retailers.

“That said, underlying conditions remain on a downward trajectory and the backdrop of rising inflation and lacklustre wage growth is beginning to make consumers more cautious.

“Indeed, inflation is rising at the fastest rate in over three years and on its current path we expect real earnings to be shrinking by the summer. As households’ budgets tighten, discretionary spending will come under further pressure.

“Furthermore, the prospect of a sooner than expected interest rate rise may spook consumers into tightening their purse strings.”

NAM Implications: