Retail Sales Figures For April Come In Better Than Forecast

Official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that sales volumes rose a better-than-expected 2.3% in April from the month before and 4% higher than a year earlier.

Sales during the period were boosted by warmer weather and follow weaker figures the month before when sales saw the biggest fall in seven years.

Richard Lim, Chief Executive at Retail Economics, commented: “The latest data showed shoppers continued to shrug off any Brexit and political uncertainty with retail sales beating even the most optimistic expectations.

“Despite the surge in inflation and squeeze on households’ finances, consumers were out in force during the Easter break with the warm weather driving sales across the sector.

“With inflation jumping to three-year highs we remain cautious as to whether consumers can keep up this impressive pace of spending. Real earnings are now shrinking and expected to remain in negative territory for the remainder of the year. Retailers will be hoping shoppers remain resilient in the face of further uncertainty.”