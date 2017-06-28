Retailers Make Better Start To Summer Than Expected

Amid warnings that the UK economy is set for a major slowdown in the months ahead due to Brexit concerns and the squeeze on household budgets caused by rising prices, retailers have surprisingly reported that growth in sales volumes picked up in June.

The CBI’s latest Distributive Trades Survey of 115 firms, of which 59 were retailers, showed that the volume of sales and orders placed upon suppliers grew modestly – exceeding expectations in both cases. 23% of retailers said that sales volumes were up in June on a year ago, whilst 11% said they were down, giving a balance of +12%, outperforming expectations of +6%.

Overall, retailers said that sales for the time of year were considered to be broadly in line with seasonal norms. However, sales volumes grew strongly for grocers (+32%) and non-store sectors (+53%), boosted by the recent good weather.

Looking ahead, however, growth in volumes of sales is expected to stall in the year to July, while orders are also expected to be flat. 14% of respondents expect sales volumes to increase next month, with 11% expecting a decrease, giving a balance of +3%

Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said: “The start of summer has seen shoppers hit the high street, lifting sales – if only modestly.

“However, there’s no getting away from the fact that life is getting tougher, with retailers clearly cautious over the near-term outlook.

“The new Government must now look to picking up the pace of delivery of much-needed reform. Retailers will want to see a full review of the distorted Business Rates system sooner rather than later.”