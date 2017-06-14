Robust Performance In WH Smith’s Travel Outlets Offsets High Street Weakness

WH Smith’s has revealed that its group like-for-like sales were flat in the 15 week period to 10 June with continued weakness in its high street chain being offset by good numbers in stores located in travel hubs.

In the group’s Travel division, total sales rose 8% with like-for-like sales up 5%. WH Smith said this robust performance reflected its ongoing focus on customer service, execution, space and category management as well as the continued increase in passenger numbers.

Gross margin were said to have increased in line with plan, whilst its new store opening programme was “progressing well” both in the UK and internationally. The group is on target to open 15 units in the UK this year and further units internationally, including 6 in Rome which will open in July.

Sales in the group’s High Street division continued to falter as management focused on boosting profits. Total sales were down 4% with like-for-like sales also down 4%. WH Smith said that gross margin improvement and cost savings had been delivered in

line with its plan.

The statement concluded by saying: “Whilst there remains some uncertainty with regard to the broader economic environment, we continue to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in the business to position us well for the future. We remain confident in the outcome for the full year.”