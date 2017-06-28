Sales Down At Crawshaw But Tie-up With 2 Sisters Progressing

Crawshaw, the fresh meat and food-to-go retailer, has revealed that it’s like-for-like sales fell 4.5% during the 20 weeks to 18 June. However, group sales were up 5.1% and the group stressed that its trading performance was continuing to be stabilise following initiatives introduced throughout its estate.

Following the announcement of its strategic partnership with the 2 Sisters Food Group back in April, Crawshaw said it making good progress on the “transitional plans and operational synergies that will deliver the expected customer and financial benefits”.

As noted in its recent full year results, the group has opened an additional standalone fresh meat factory shop in Crystal Peaks which, along with the 2 new factory shops opened in its last financial year, are all “trading in line with its expectations”. Crawshaw plans to open a further 4 new shops during the current financial year from a “strong pipeline of potential sites”.

Chief Executive Officer, Noel Collett, commented: “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made and the continued level of stability achieved in the core business against the current backdrop of industry-wide cost pressures and a challenging consumer environment. Our strategic focus for the rest of this year will be to open 4 more fresh meat factory shops and to ensure that we are maximising the customer and financial benefits of the new supply partnership across the estate.”

He added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our retiring Chairman, Richard Rose, for his significant contribution to the business during his 11 years and would like to formally welcome Jim McCarthy to the Board as Chairman.”