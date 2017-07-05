Shop Prices Fall At Slowest Pace Since 2013 As Food Inflation Hits 1.4%

Overall shop prices in the UK fell at their slowest pace since November 2013 in June with food inflation continuing its upward trajectory due to feed-through from the depreciation of the pound and rising commodity prices.

The data from the BRC – Nielsen Shop Price Index shows that overall price deflation was 0.3% in June, a slight deceleration from the 0.4% fall in May. However, food prices rose by an average 1.4%, the highest since January 2014.

Ambient food inflation slowed to 1.5% from the 1.8% growth seen in May, but fresh food prices rose by 1.4%, a 0.2% rise from the previous month and the highest increase since February 2014.

Meanwhile, deflation of non-food products was 1.4%, compared to 1.5% in May.

Helen Dickinson Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, commented: “The fact that the headline number, -0.3%, shows that prices are still down on last year should not be misunderstood. The year on year numbers belie the fact that prices have been heading upwards for the last six months; it’s just that significant deflation in the second half of 2016 means there has been considerable ground to make up in the year on year figures.”

She added: “The steadying of inflation in June is likely a brief hiatus; resulting from the interplay of short term influences on pricing, such as good weather delaying mid-season promotions into June and the longer term competitive pressures constraining the pass through of all costs. We expect shop price inflation to continue trending upwards in coming months.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at Nielsen, added that although households were being put under pressure by rising inflation in essential goods and services, there was some “good news” in the fact that shop prices are increasing at a slower rate. “Shoppers are also able to find further savings in retail with low price strategies across the grocery sector and competition across the marketplace keeping prices as low as possible,” he said.

Separate data published yesterday by shopping and comparison website mySupermarket showed that price of an average basket of everyday grocery items rose sharply in June.

Its monthly Groceries Tracker found that the price of a basket of 35 popular items came to £83.04 compared to the previous month of £81.37. The majority of the products rose by 5% and under, but mushrooms and peppers rose by 26% and 15% respectively – meaning mushrooms have risen by 33% since May.

The items that did fall in price, did so minimally as the difference is only 1 and 3%.

Overall the cost of 21 products rose, 6 decreased and 8 stayed the same. The total basket is £1.67 more expensive than May 2017, and it also £0.21p more expensive than June 2016.

mySupermarket’s CEO Gilad Simhony said: “This month we are seeing a rise in the price of a large number of products in the supermarket. We believe this is due to the political and economic uncertainty that has taken over the UK in the past 6 weeks.”

