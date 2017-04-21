Six Figure Boost For Private Brand Consultancy S4RB

A leading private brand specialist, which works with Asda, Waitrose and Walmart, has secured a six-figure investment to further develop its pioneering software.

Solutions for Retail Brands (S4RB) received the capital boost from the N2 Business Growth Programme, which is delivered in partnership by The University of Nottingham and East Midlands Business Ltd and is part-funded by the Government’s Regional Growth Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.

S4RB, which has its headquarters in Nottingham, creates and manages solutions for retailers to improve relationships with their own label suppliers and customers.

The funding will be used to drive forward its Unified Brand Experience (UBX) Cloud Services software, which enables retailers to work as ‘one team’ with their suppliers to better manage product quality, compliance and innovation.

Commenting on how the investment will be used, S4RB’s Managing Director James Butcher said: “Private brand retailers face a unique challenge due to their large scale, and many teams only have the resource to look in-depth at the top 10 to 20 per cent of product issues. This project is about making the process more automated, self-learning and predictive, enabling the retailer and their suppliers to identify issues with their products earlier. Ultimately, it means problems can be solved quicker, increasing customer satisfaction, loyalty and ultimately sales.

“UBX Cloud Services is built around the idea that customers expect a higher level of transparency in the supply chain, along with fast responses to any issues or enquiries. With the ‘one team’ approach, our aim is to make sure retailers deliver this, while also working in partnership with suppliers to continually improve product performance working around ‘one view of product performance.”

The N2 Business Growth Fund programme is delivered, in part, by The University of Nottingham. It will also undertake a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with The University of Derby to drive the UBX Cloud Services forward.

Liz Lesquereux, Head of Business and Local Partnerships at The University of Nottingham, said: “The N2 Business Growth Fund has been established to encourage and facilitate innovation and growth within local companies. We are delighted to support S4RB in the development of their new software, which is leading to the creation of new jobs in Nottingham.”