Slight Improvement In Consumer Confidence But Squeeze On Living Standards Yet To Hit Home

Despite the considerable economic and political uncertainty in the UK, consumer confidence surprisingly rose this month.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index was up by two points in May to -5, with the research showing that people were more upbeat about their personal financial situation, the wider economy, and future plans for shopping and saving.

Joe Staton, Head of Market Dynamics at GfK, commented: “Despite life becoming more expensive with inflation hitting its highest level in four years, and wages dropping in real terms for the first time in three years, stagnant living standards haven’t yet significantly dented consumers’ spirits – when it comes to retail therapy we remain happy to splash the cash as sales jump ahead of expectations.”

He added: “Although the Overall Index Score is bumping along in negative territory, we haven’t seen any significant fall of the kind we might expect during such periods of pre-election and pre-Brexit uncertainty. Perhaps the real squeeze in living standards is yet to hit home. After years of people paying off debts post-downturn, unsecured borrowing has steadily increased since 2014 reaching record highs this month. When will we get our comeuppance and realise we have to ‘pay-the-piper’?”

