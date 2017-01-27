Solid Christmas For The Card Factory

The Card Factory has reported solid results for the Christmas period, driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth and new store openings.

The retailer said that cumulative fourth quarter like-for-likes store sales returned to the historic range of 1% to 3% against a “strong prior year comparative”.

In the 11 month period to 31 December, total sales were up 4.3%, with like-for-like sales increasing 0.4%. However, this was a significant slowdown compared to the previous year’s 8.1% and 2.8% growth respectively.

Card Factory opened 51 new stores during the year, bringing its total estate to 865 stores.

Karen Hubbard, Card Factory’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “As I approach my first anniversary with the business, it is pleasing to report that Card Factory has traded well through the competitive Christmas trading period with customers once again responding well to our card and non-card ranges. As a result, like-for-like store sales in the fourth quarter of the financial year have returned to our expected range.

“Whilst all retailers will clearly face cost pressures in 2017, the proven strength of our retail proposition, underpinned as ever by our unique vertically integrated model, provides our business with significant competitive advantage. We believe that this will enable us to further increase our market share as we have done every year since the business was formed in 1997.”