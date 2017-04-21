Tariff-Free Trade With The EU Crucial To Avoid Further Upward Pressure On Food Prices, Says BRC

As part of its ‘A Fair Brexit For Consumers’ project, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) yesterday published a new guide called ‘The Tariff Roadmap For The Next Government’, which calls on the government to make food imports a priority in the negotiations to leave the EU.

The report focusses on the tariff aspects of Brexit, illustrating Britain’s current import trade relationships with data and facts to highlight the risks and opportunities.

Helen Dickinson Chief Executive of the BRC, said: “Ensuring the journey ahead is positive for both retailers and consumers requires an orderly and sequenced Brexit process. The first step is to mitigate the risks by securing the continuation of tariff-free trade with the EU, to avoid further upward pressure on food prices. Next, is the need to replicate the EU’s existing deals with developing countries. Only then, should the Government look to realise the opportunities presented by new trading relationships with the rest of the world.”

Download the full report here