The Entertainer Expands International Business With New Franchise Partner

Fast-growing toy chain The Entertainer has secured a new franchise partnership with Dubai-based retail and lifestyle corporation, Apparel Group. It will be responsible for opening up to thirty stores for the UK group over the next five years across the GCC region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain & Kuwait).

Apparel Group currently operates more than 1,450 stores covering four continents, whilst The Entertainer has 131 shops located across the UK, plus nine international stores through its franchise partnerships.

Managing Director, Gary Grant said: “We are truly delighted to have found a well-established retail expert to be our franchise partner in the GCC who will enable us to meet our ambitious international growth targets. The Apparel Group has a strong presence and are an appealing partner due to their proven success and credibility across the region. We are really excited to be growing our international business alongside them and continuing to establish The Entertainer brand beyond the UK in 2017.”

The new partnership with Apparel Group follows the announcement last October of another franchise partnership with Ermes Group in Cyprus.