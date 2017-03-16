UK Shoppers Rate Retail Experiences Merely Average

New research reveals that only 40% of UK shoppers think their favourite retailers provide a good or great customer experience, and accurately anticipate their needs.

The research, commissioned by marketing technology company Zeta Global, asked over 3,000 UK adults about their shopping preferences and experiences. The study was conducted so that retailers can better understand what their customers expect in terms of service and experience, and how they can respond more effectively to their shoppers’ needs in a complex and constantly changing competitive retailer landscape.

The study, conducted for the company by Sapio Research, also found that nearly half (48%) of respondents considered their retail experience to be merely ‘average’, while a further 11% believe that their favourite shops provide poor service, and they have to shop around as a result – clearly highlighting a massive opportunity for retailers to set themselves apart.

Other key findings from this report include:

81% of UK consumers have confirmed they are more likely to go on to buy if a store recognises them as a previous customer and offers relevant discounts

Almost two-fifths of shoppers would be less inclined to shop around if they received a personalised service

63% of UK shoppers have bought items as a direct result of a communication from a retailer

Customers have high service expectations of retailers – 87% of people expect an answer back within 24 hours from a store if they complain

The full report, entitled Content, context and trust: Identifying the golden customer opportunities for retail marketing, also highlights key gaps that retailers have in their ability to anticipate shopper needs which need to be met, such as expectations of a joined up online and in store experience. It demonstrates how retailers who react quickly to customer demands will be rewarded by happier, more loyal shoppers.

Jill Brittlebank, Senior Director – Strategy & Analytics of Zeta Global, commented: “Clearly, retailers continue to face challenges in being able to acknowledge their customers and understand how they interact with the brand – online, in a physical location, or when they interact through social media. Retailers need to be able to spot these interactions and acknowledge quickly, or there is a real risk that time-pressured and demanding UK shoppers will take their customer to retailers that can.

“This research highlights just how critical it has become for stores to understand their customers, and put this knowledge systematically to work throughout their organisations to enhance customer service, experience and engagement. If this doesn’t happen, they will lose ground to competitors.”

