Boots To Close 220 In-Store Photo Labs

Boots has revealed that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo processing labs, putting around 400 jobs at risk.

The health & beauty retailer said the move was in response to changing consumer demands with a decline in traditional photo printing and increase in digital photography. It has also faced fierce competition from online printing services.

However, Boots plans to continue offering photo services through around 3,000 instant photo kiosks in over 1,000 of its UK stores and focus on growth areas such as personalised photo gifts.

The 220 labs will be closed over the next five months with impacted staff to be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible. However, the group added that some roles may be made redundant.

