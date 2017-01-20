GSK Appoints New Pharmaceuticals Head From AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced that Luke Miels has been appointed President of its Global Pharmaceuticals division.

He will replace Abbas Hussain, who joined the business in 2008 and had been a contender to take over from the group’s departing Chief Executive Sir Andrew Witty. However, it was announced last year that the top job was going to GSK’s Consumer Healthcare boss Emma Walmsley.

Miels is currently Executive Vice President (EVP) of AstraZeneca’s European business and was previously EVP, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy, Global Medical Affairs and Corporate Affairs. He will join GSK later this year when Hussain leaves.

In his new role, Miels will be responsible for the group’s portfolio of medicines and vaccines with annual sales of more than £15bn and operations in over 100 markets. He will report to Walmsley, who is set to become CEO in April.

Commenting on the appointment, Walmsley said: “Luke brings a combination of excellent R&D insight and a strong track record of commercial execution.

“We are now entering a critical period of commercialisation for our new pharmaceutical products and, over the next two to three years, we have important data to come on our early-stage pipeline. Luke will bring a strong new voice to the decisions and choices we will have to make for our Pharmaceuticals business.”