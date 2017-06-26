Holland & Barrett Sold To L1 Retail For £1.77bn

Holland & Barrett is being bought by L1 Retail, an investment fund backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

L1 Retail, which is the retail investment arm of the tycoon’s LetterOne holding company, is paying £1.77bn for the 1,150-strong chain of health & wellness stores. It is being sold by private equity firm Carlyle which bought Holland & Barrett as part of the purchase of its US parent company NBTY (Nature’s Bounty) back in 2010.

The transaction is expected to close by September this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the acquisition, L1 Retail’s Managing Partner Stephan DuCharme said: “Holland & Barrett is a clear market leader in the UK health and wellness retail market, with attractive growth positions in other European and international markets, and growing online presence, with a leading customer loyalty programme and 10 million active cardholders. We look forward to working with Peter Aldis, CEO, Holland & Barrett and his strong management team. We believe that the company is well positioned to benefit from structural growth in the growing £10bn health and wellness market and has multiple levers for long term growth and value creation.”

Holland & Barrett’s annual revenues in 2016 exceeded £610m, with the business having recorded 32 consecutive quarters of like-for-like growth. In recent years, the group has been investing in new store openings and its online platform. It also continued its international growth across Scandinavia and has secured partnerships with Tesco in the UK, Apollo Hospital Group in India, and A.S. Watsons in Hong Kong, helping increase the company’s international operations footprint to 16 countries.

The purchase is the first by L1 Retail, which was set up last year with the aim of investing $3bn in a small number of retail businesses with strong growth potential. Its investment team is led by DuCharme, and supported by an Advisory Board of internationally renowned retail executives – Karl-Heinz Holland (a former Chief Executive of Lidl), Clive Humby (one of the founders of dunnhumby) and John Walden (the former Chief Executive of the Home Retail Group).

Peter Aldis, Holland & Barrett’s Chief Executive, will remain in his current role. He said: “We are delighted to now be in partnership with the L1 Retail team and its advisory board of internationally-renowned retailers.”