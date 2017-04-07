HRA Pharma Appoints British Exec As New Chief Executive

British national David Wright has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of French pharmaceutical company HRA Pharma, replacing François Vuillet with immediate effect.

Wright has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President Global OTC Operations at Boehringer Ingelheim.

HRA Pharma said the hiring would help accelerate its strategy to become a “global innovative OTC player”.

Wright commented: “I am very proud and excited to join a high growth and innovative group. I am motivated to lead HRA employees, which have proven their great capacities in delivering innovative care to women and patients globally. My ambition is to build on these solid foundations, lead the teams and continue to expand HRA’s footprint.”