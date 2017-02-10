L’Oreal Confirms That It Is Considering Sale Of The Body Shop

L’Oreal has confirmed reports from earlier this week that it is looking to sell The Body Shop chain.

The Sussex-based ethical retailer was acquired by L’Oreal in 2006 for £652m and now operates more than 3,000 stores in 66 countries. The chain has grown rapidly under its new owner, but has struggled financially in recent years. L’Oreal revealed yesterday that The Body Shop’s operating profit had plummeted 38% to €33.8m in the year to 31 December 2016 on sales down 4.8% to €920.8m.

In its annual results statement, the French firm said that it had decided to “explore all strategic options regarding The Body Shop’s ownership in order to give it the best opportunities and full ability to continue its development.” It added that no decision had been taken so far.

Earlier reports suggested that some private equity suitors are already interested in the business that could attract a valuation of around €1bn.

