L’Oréal Set To Sell The Body Shop To Natura For €1bn

L’Oréal has revealed that it has begun exclusive talks to sell its The Body Shop business to Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosméticos.

Following months of speculation over who would buy the ethical retailer, L’Oréal said that Natura had made a “firm offer” valuing the company at €1bn (£880m).

Natura is a surprising winner in the contest following bids from CVC Capital, Investindustrial and Chinese conglomerate Fosun. The Brazilian firm, which also owns the beauty brand Aesop, said the move was a step towards the internationalisation of its business.

Guilherme Leal, co-chairman of Natura, said: “The complementarity of our international footprints, the sustainable use of biodiversity in our products, a belief in ethics in management and fair relations with communities and a high degree of innovation constitute the pillars of the journey on which we are now embarking.”

L’Oréal’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Jean-Paul Agon, added: “I am very pleased to announce Natura as the potential new home for the Body Shop. It is the best new owner we could imagine to nurture the brand DNA around naturality and ethics.”

He added: “Natura will support The Body Shop development in the long-term and enable The Body Shop to best serve its customers while respecting its strong commitments towards its employees, franchisees and stakeholders.”

The Sussex-based retailer was acquired by L’Oréal in 2006 for £652m and now operates more than 3,000 stores in 66 countries. The chain grew rapidly under its new owner, but has struggled financially in recent years. In the year to 31 December 2016, The Body Shop’s operating profit plummeted 38% to €33.8m on net sales down 4.8% to €920.8m.

The two companies said the deal is expected to close in 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

