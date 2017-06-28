L’Oréal Signs Contract To Offload The Body Shop

The sale of The Body Shop chain to the Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Cosméticos was confirmed yesterday, with its owner L’Oréal signing a contract on the €1bn (£880m) deal.

It was revealed earlier this month that L’Oréal had begun exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop business to Natura Cosméticos following months of speculation over who would buy the ethical retailer.

A statement issued by the French cosmetic giant said: “L’Oréal announces that the contract for the sale of The Body Shop to Natura was signed after receiving the advice of L’Oréal’s Works Council regarding this project announced on 9 June. The proposed sale is subject to clearance by anti-trust authorities notably in Brazil and in the United States, and expected to close during 2017.”

Natura Cosméticos, which also owns the beauty brand Aesop, has said the move was a step towards the internationalisation of its business.