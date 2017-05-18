Which? Calls For More Frequent Testing Of Sunscreens By Manufacturers

The consumer watchdog Which? wants to see more frequent testing of sunscreens by manufacturers following its latest study that found one leading product had failed to live up to its sun protection claims.

Which? assessed a total of 14 sunscreen products from high street brands and found that one sunscreen – Avon’s Sun+Multi Protection Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 (£10) – did not offer the protection it claimed in its tests. Despite being the most expensive sunscreen tested, the sun lotion didn’t pass the SPF tests and has been labelled a Which? ‘Don’t Buy’.

The other 13 products tested passed the British Standard SPF and UVA tests. This included products from leading brands like Hawaiian Tropic and Nivea, as well high street ow brands such as Morrisons and Superdrug.

As well as more frequent testing, Which? is also calling for the addition of a use-by date on sunscreens, as well as the removal of “confusing” water resistance claims and SPF numbers on make-up products.

Richard Headland, Editor of Which? Magazine, said: “As the summer holiday season approaches, anyone choosing and applying a sunscreen should be confident that it will help protect them from the sun’s rays. Sunscreens are a key part of sun safety so it’s important to pick a product you can rely on.

“It’s disappointing to see that, although most sunscreens passed our test, one didn’t provide the claimed level of protection. Manufacturers should only be selling products that live up to their claims which is why Which? will continue to monitor and challenge the industry.”