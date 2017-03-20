Arla Brand Records Biggest Growth Among UK’s Biggest 100 Grocery Brands

Arla branded products recorded the largest growth of any of the 100 UK grocery brands listed in The Grocer’s latest Britain’s Biggest Brands index.

The dairy brand achieved growth of £37m in 2016 – almost four times that of the next closest brand (Pepsi, £8.5m) – and putting it in 21st place in the index of the UK’s 100 most popular names in food and drink.

Arla hailed the achievement, saying it was in line with its 2020 Strategy, which aims to build the brand into a top household name by 2020.

Stuart Ibberson, Senior Director, Marketing, at Arla Foods UK, said: “We are delighted with Arla’s top-drawer performance in The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Brand index. The growth of the Arla brand is a phenomenal achievement and reflects our position as a positive example of how product innovation can open up new possibilities for consumers and producers alike.

“This success is driven by our commitment to the development of innovative products that cater to a variety of consumer tastes and lifestyles. Last year alone, Arla branded milk products brought in an additional £95m thanks to products such as award winning Arla B.O.B and Arla Farmers Milk, keeping us on track to meet our ambitious Strategy 2020 targets.”