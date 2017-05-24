Asda Expands Free Range Milk Offering To Over 200 More Stores

Asda has announced that it will stock Free Range Dairy Farmer’s Milk in 258 more stores, including 41 across Scotland, taking the total to 367, following initial success.

Asda launched Free Range Dairy Farmer’s Milk in to 109 stores in March this year, after customers’ responded to celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty drawing attention to the milk choices available in their Channel 4 show, Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast.

The product carries the ‘Pasture Promise’ logo, which guarantees that it comes from cows that have grazed outdoors for at least six months of the year and shows that farmers were offered a fair price.

Jenny Cannon, Senior Buying Manager for Milk at Asda, said: “When we initially launched the milk in Asda we said we would monitor customer demand, with the aim to make Free Range Dairy Farmer’s Milk more widely accessible, if that’s what customers wanted. The reaction to the milk has been fantastic and we’re so pleased that we can now bring a Free Range milk option to even more customers across the UK. We’ll be increasing the amount of milk we’re currently taking from farms in the Free Range Dairy Network by over 300%, which is great news just two months after launch.”

Neil Darwent, who set up the Free Range Dairy Network, addd: “Seeing Free Range Dairy Farmer’s Milk in a national supermarket has been a huge milestone for us. We’re thrilled that customers are putting our milk in their baskets as this means we can continue to grow the Free Range Dairy Network and make sure more farmers are benefitting from committing to our simple farming method.”