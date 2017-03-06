Bakkavor Planning To Close Its Welcome Foods Factory

Bakkavor has revealed that it is planning to close its Welcome Foods factory in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, putting 300 jobs at risk.

The business, acquired by the Bakkavor in 2007, manufactures flavourings and sauces. The group said the move was due to the “difficult trading conditions”.

A Bakkavor spokesperson added: “The Group has explored a number of different options to sustain the business but has now concluded Welcome Foods is no longer commercially viable. Therefore our proposal is to cease operations at Welcome Foods and transfer production to other Bakkavor sites which have similar product synergies.”

Bakkavor said it was committed to help affected staff get alternative jobs in the vicinity and also relocate them wherever possible within its business.