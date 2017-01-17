BAT Agrees Terms To Take Control Of Reynolds

British American Tobacco (BAT) has agreed the terms to acquire the remaining 57.8% of US group Reynolds it does not already own.

BAT’s original bid worth $47bn was rejected last November but the UK company has now upped its offer to $49.4bn. A statement from BAT said the transaction had been unanimously approved by a committee of independent Reynolds directors established to evaluate the offer, with the Boards of both companies also giving their approval. The recommended offer will now be put forward to shareholders.

The deal will create the world’s largest listed tobacco firm and bring together some of the industry’s best-known brands, including Lucky Strike, Rothmans, Dunhill, Newport and Camel cigarettes. It will also boost BAT’s presence in the US and in high growth emerging markets, while also extending its e-cigarette activities.

BAT said that it expected the tie-up to generate at least $400m of annualised cost synergies by the end of year 3, supporting its continued margin improvement.

BAT’s Chief Executive, Nicandro Durante commented: “We have been shareholders in Reynolds since 2004 and we have benefited from the success of the present management team’s strategy, including its acquisition of Lorillard, which we supported with our own investment in 2015.

“Our combination with Reynolds will benefit from utilising the best talent from both organisations. It will create a stronger, global tobacco and NGP business with direct access for our products across the most attractive markets in the world. We believe this will drive continued, sustainable profit growth and returns for shareholders long into the future.”

NAM Implications:

Where at: Apart from the obvious synergies, a key result will be increased negotiating muscle in terms of trade dealings, along with improved access to respective markets

Apart from the obvious synergies, a key result will be increased negotiating muscle in terms of trade dealings, along with improved access to respective markets Where headed: This combination should lead to optimisation of key brands, under increased attention from the authorities

This combination should lead to optimisation of key brands, under increased attention from the authorities Effect on you: Other NAMs in the category may be able to exploit the inevitable reduction in flexibility and sensitivity to consumer need and that of the retailer of the new No.1

Other NAMs in the category may be able to exploit the inevitable reduction in flexibility and sensitivity to consumer need and that of the retailer of the new No.1 Action: Time to re-assess your relative competitive appeal to consumer and retailer in the new competitive landscape..

Thought for today: given such a fundamental change in the category, time for a full-blown Buying Mix Analysis?