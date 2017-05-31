Beechdean Ice Cream Acquires 50% Stake In Lovingtons

Beechdean Group, the maker of Beechdean, Loseley and other key ice cream brands, has acquired a 50% stake in rival firm, Lovingtons ice cream.

The group said the tie-up was aimed at rapidly expanding the Lovington Brand in the West Country by building on the company’s reputation for quality dairy ice cream. Lovingtons, started in 1997, has become one of the most recognised ice cream brands in the West Country.

Commenting on the deal, Andrew Howard, Managing Director of the Beechdean Group, said: “We have known the Lovington brand for a long time and felt strongly that it was the right partner for us to grow our business in the key West Country market. Whilst the factory already has a BRC AA grading, we are looking to put substantial investment in both the manufacturing capabilities as well as the sales and marketing side of the business to capitalise on the excellent reputation the business has developed.”

John Clement, Managing Director of Lovingtons, added: “It’s like having your big brother turn up at just the right time. We have a great team down at Lovingtons and we have worked hard to build up a strong reputation with our key clients, Beechdean getting involved will now allow us to push on and really develop the brand and most importantly continue to improve our customer offer.”