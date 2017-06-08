Brand View Launches New Analysis Report To Help Suppliers Navigate Pricing Negotiations

With the weakening of Sterling starting to drive up the cost of consumer products, price and promotion tracking firm Brand View believes that it is essential suppliers look beyond their “home” categories to understand price movements at a macro level.

Brand View’s new Macro FMCG Price Trend Tracker report helps businesses to identify pricing movements across categories to determine market trends. This enables its clients to assess whether their competitors and peers are moving on price and use any movements as context for price discussions with their retail customers.

Find out more on the Brand View website

NAM Implications: