BrewDog Moves Into Spirits And Mixers Market

BrewDog, the fast-growing craft brewer, is expanding into the spirits and mixers market with the launch of its new LoneWolf brand.

A new distillery at the company’s site in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, will produce vodka and gin under the LoneWolf brand with plans to extend the range to include whiskies and other spirits in the future.

The LoneWolf distillery has been two years in the making with BrewDog claiming it features the world’s only triple-bubble still and the tallest rectification column of any craft distiller in Europe, at 18 metres tall.

BrewDog is also releasing its own line of LoneWolf tonic and soda – specifically formulated to be paired with its new gin and vodka offering.

The brewer said its new tonic was designed to complement LoneWolf Gin through the use of pink grapefruit which “lifts the gin’s citrus notes even higher”. The LoneWolf Mint Soda pairs with its Vodka.

Doug Bairner, Managing Director of LoneWolf spirits, commented: “LoneWolf is an apt name for a brand that stands alone in the industry as a custodian of purist, truthful production methods. Our new purpose-built facility takes craft distillation to new levels.

“It is commonplace for spirit brands to bulk-buy their base alcohol from a supplier and redistill with their own botanicals. We are custodians of our liquid at every stage of its creation and believe that our exacting processes give the best possible spirit.”

He added: “When three-quarters of the most popular pour for gin and vodka is made up of tonic, we can’t understand why no other spirits brands have developed dedicated mixers. Our mixers accentuate the unique flavour profile of our spirits – allowing us another dimension of control to deliver the best possible drinking experience.”

As well as being sold in pubs and bars, LoneWolf Vodka and Gin will be stocked by BrewDog’s online shop and is available for direct purchase at £32.00 for 70cl.