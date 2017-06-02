Brexit Drives Up Price Of A Bottle Of Wine To All-Time High

The average price of a bottle of wine in the UK has risen more in the last 12 weeks than it has in the last two years, due mainly to the weakening of Sterling since the vote to leave the EU.

Data from a report by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) shows that in the last three months of 2016 an average priced bottle of wine sold in the UK passed the £5.50 mark, for the first time ever, with latest data showing it has now hit £5.56.

The rising cost of imports due to the falling value of Sterling has led to a 3% increase in wine prices over the period, compared to an increase of just 1% over the previous two years.

However, WSTA said the figures do not take into account the impact of the 3.9% rise on alcohol duty in the Chancellor’s March Budget which adds another 8p to the average priced bottle of wine.

Miles Beale Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said: “Last year the WSTA predicted that Brexit and the fall in the value of the pound, compounded by rising inflation, would force the UK wine industry to up their prices. Sadly this is now a reality as an average priced bottle of wine in the UK is at an all-time high.”

He added: “Unfortunately, for both British businesses and consumers, we are clear that this is not a one-off adjustment, but rather that wine prices will continue to rise. What is even more concerning is that this does not take into account the inflationary duty rise – at a painful 3.9% – on alcohol inflicted by the Chancellor in the March Budget. We all know that Brexit will be complicated, but something has got to give and government must start showing its support for the UK wine industry and the 275, 000 jobs that our industry supports by tackling our excessive duty rates at the Autumn Budget.”