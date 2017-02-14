Brexit, Inflation, And Duty Set To Drive Up Wine Prices

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has warned that the wine industry faces a potential triple whammy that could be devastating for the trade in 2017.

It said that higher inflation, the impact of the pound’s devaluation and the potential for duty increases is likely to drive up prices of still and sparkling wine.

The WSTA calculations show that an average-priced bottle of still wine sold in the UK could go up by 10%, equating to an additional 53p per bottle. Meanwhile, the average-priced bottle of sparkling wine is likely to go up 9% – adding 59p to a bottle of fizz, whilst Champagne looks set to see a 5% rise – adding £1 to the cost of a bottle.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said: “We hope that Government doesn’t burst the bubble for couples enjoying a romantic drink on Valentine’s Day by adding further costs to their bottle of bubbles with wine duty increases. With Brexit costing 29p per bottle and rising inflation indicated by the Bank of England last week adding a further 17p, further duty rises could make it a triple whammy for consumers who are already paying a staggering amount of wine and spirit duty.

“There is now less than a month to go before the Chancellor unveils his Budget – we are urging Philip Hammond to recognise the monumental challenge facing an industry that supports 270,000 jobs and contributes £19.9bn to the economy by making a 2% duty cut.”