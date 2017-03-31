Britvic Extends Transport And Warehousing Contract With Wincanton

Logistics firm Wincanton has revealed that it has signed a new five year contract with Britvic.

Under the contract, Wincanton will manage the soft drink group’s national transport operations and oversee its deliveries and stock movements across the UK, handling over 100,000 deliveries a year. Wincanton has also renewed the existing contract to run Britvic’s warehouse in Lutterworth.

The new contract extends the relationship between the two companies to 29 years.

Liam McElroy, Managing Director of Retail and Consumer at Wincanton, commented: “We are excited to have won this new contract to service both Britvic’s transport and warehousing operations.

“Through this new contract, we will work closely with Britvic to develop a best in-class supply chain, deploying our scale and expertise in supply chain optimisation to deliver increased operational flexibility and visibility. We look forward to being part of Britvic’s continued success.”