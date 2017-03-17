Britvic To Review Frontline Creative Agencies Across Brand Portfolio

Britvic has announced a review of its lead creative agency roster, as part of plans to streamline agency support services.

The current roster of incumbent agencies comprises BBH, Iris and 101 London, though Britvic will now focus on forming a roster of two frontline agencies: one to lead their portfolio of Adult brands and one to lead their portfolio of Kids and Family brands.

Matthew Barwell, CMO at Britvic said: “We have had a long and fruitful relationship with BBH which has resulted in some of our most iconic work over the years, and whilst 101 and Iris are more recent partners they have also played a key role in providing strong creative stewardship to our stable of brands.

“As our market dynamics continue to shift, and as we grow internationally we feel the time is right to ensure that we have the right strategic partners in place to take us into the next phase of our business and to ensure we continue to deliver brilliant creative work.”

BBH has taken the decision not to re-pitch with its CEO Ben Fennell commenting: “We are proud of the work we’ve produced for Britvic over the years, however now is the right time for both parties to move on, so we will not be re-pitching. We wish Britvic all the very best for the future.”

The review and open pitch process will be led by Britvic with support from agency intelligence provider Creativebrief, with a decision expected by July.

With a portfolio that includes Robinsons, drench, Tango J2O and Fruit Shoot, Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in the UK.