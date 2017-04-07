CaféPod Appoints Commercial Controller From FGS

Fast growing coffee company CaféPod has announced the appointment Ben Clarke as its Commercial Controller.

The former Sales Controller at sports nutrition business For Goodness Shakes (FGS) was recruited by his predecessor, Rowland Hill, who joined CaféPod in April last year as Commercial Director following the sale of FGS to the Irish dairy co-operative Aurivo for an estimated £25m.

Fellow Commercial Director, Lee Gurteen, in turn introduced Rowland to CaféPod having left FGS himself in 2014.

As a result of Clarke’s appointment, Gurteen assumes primary responsibility for Sales, whilst Rowland takes on primary responsibility for Marketing.

Commenting on the changes, CaféPod CEO, Peter Grainer, said: “One of the biggest challenges of any business is recruiting the right people. When you’re a fast-growth, small business, the value of a ‘plug-and-play’ candidate is massive.

“Lee and Rowland have done an amazing job quadrupling our distribution over the last 18 months, so when they recommended Ben’s appointment to the team to continue this momentum, it was an easy decision to make. I’m really excited by the team we now have in place to support the continued growth of both our existing and new business.”

CaféPod has been trading for just over four years but has already become the UK’s biggest Nespresso Compatible Capsule brand with 44% market share. It also became the first and only Dolce Gusto Compatible Capsule brand and in 2016, it was identified as the fastest growing Roast & Ground Coffee brand.