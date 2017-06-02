C&C Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

C&C Group, the Irish drinks manufacturer which owns brands such Magners and Tennent’s, has announced the appointment of Andrea Pozzi as its new Group Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect.

He is currently the Managing Director of the group’s businesses across Great Britain covering both the Scotland and C&C Brands business units. He joined C&C in 2010 and has held a number of roles within the group, including Manufacturing Director and Managing Director International (EMEA). Before joining C&C, he held various management positions at Carlsberg and Masterfoods.

In his new role, as well as continuing to lead C&C’s businesses in Great Britain, Pozzi will assume responsibility for the group’s manufacturing, logistics, procurement and IT functions.

Sir Brian Stewart, Chairman of C&C, commented: “Andrea has made a significant contribution to the group since joining C&C, most recently leading our business units in Great Britain. His appointment as Chief Operating Officer strengthens our management team and his leadership will augment the ability of our operations function to continue to drive the success of the group.”