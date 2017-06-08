CFO Of Birds Eye Owner Nomad Foods To Step Down

Nomad Foods, owner of the Birds Eye and Findus brands, has announced that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Kenyon has resigned.

He has worked for the company for five years, joining in 2012 as CFO of Iglo Group and then continuing in the same role when the business was acquired by Nomad Foods in 2015.

Kenyon will leave in August to join footwear chain Clarkes as its new CFO. Nomad said it had commenced an external search for his replacement.

Stefan Descheemaeker, CEO of Nomad Foods, said: “On behalf of everyone at Nomad Foods I would like to thank Paul for his significant contributions to the company and wish him success in his new opportunity. I am particularly grateful for his personal support since I joined as CEO two years ago. Paul has built a talented team around him and leaves behind an organization that has made great strides, as evidenced by our return to organic revenue growth and recently raised revenue, EBITDA and cash flow guidance for 2017.”

Kenyon added: “My tenure at Nomad Foods has been extremely rewarding on both a professional and personal level. I am proud of our many accomplishments, particularly the last two years as we listed on the NYSE, integrated the acquisition of Findus and laid a foundation for long-term sustainable growth. I look forward to seeing the company execute against strategic plans while, in the near-term, building on the strong top-line momentum it has experienced thus far in 2017.”