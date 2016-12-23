‘Challenging’ Year For Graham’s The Family Dairy

Graham’s The Family Dairy has posted a fall in annual sales and profits against what it described as a “challenging industry backdrop”.

In the year to March 2016, Scotland’s leading dairy brand said its sales were down from £86.5m to £83.6m, principally driven by deflation despite volume wins during the period. Profit before tax also fell slightly from £1.5m to £1.43m.

The company said that the global milk market had shown a great deal of instability and 2015 was a particularly challenging year in terms of milk volumes, with farmers producing more milk than the market could comfortably consume. This oversupply led to significant balancing costs for Graham’s and deflation in the market.

During this period, Graham’s stressed that it continued to pay its farmers the highest price in Scotland, and with the market showing signs of recovery in the second part of 2016, it had increased its price to farmers in recent months.

During the year in question, the group continued investment in plant and machinery representing a capex investment of £1.4m. New product development remained a key focus with the business extending its product offering to include quark, cottage cheese and sour cream – all of which have achieved multiple UK listings.

Graham’s also secured two significant partnerships in 2015. In February, Graham’s became exclusive milk and whipping cream supplier to all 68 Starbucks stores across Scotland. And in March, Graham’s signed a seven figure deal with Brakes Scotland to provide its milk, butter, cream, cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese and crème fraiche to all of its customers across Scotland.

The group added that it looks to be an exciting year ahead for the business with new products set to launch and further overseas expansion in its sights.

Robert Graham, Managing Director of Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “We are pleased to have delivered a solid performance during what has been an incredibly challenging time for the entire dairy industry. As farmers ourselves who continue to milk our own cows, we understand the pressures farmers face and this why we continue to pay them the highest price in Scotland.

“We’re a family business at heart and our core values of farming, family, quality, heritage and provenance always ring true. At Graham’s we never stand still, we’re always innovating and have exciting plans for future growth, including new product development, ambitious plans to develop a new dairy processing plant in Stirling, and further expansion of the brand overseas.”