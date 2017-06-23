Cigarettes To Record $7.7bn Loss As Heated Tobacco Grows 691%

New research by Euromonitor International predicts that the cigarettes market will record a US$7.7bn loss by 2021, compensated by the US$13.2bn growth in heated tobacco products sales in the same period.

Euromonitor’s new data shows that in 2016, for the first time in decades, the value of the global cigarettes category as a proportion of total tobacco sales fell below 90% and by 2021 it will reach 86%. While cigarettes sales decline, the research highlights growth in the use of vapour products but also further changes within this segment.

Shane MacGuill, head of tobacco research at Euromonitor International, commented: “The continued growth in vapour products and in particular the emergence of heated tobacco as a viable alternative mode of consumption, represent the major element of disruption for the tobacco industry.”

The research shows that heated tobacco will be the fastest-growing tobacco category in the next five years to reach US$15.4bn in 2021, up from US$2bn in 2016, recording a 691% growth.

In 2016, Japan was the largest heated tobacco market, accounting for a share of 96% of heated tobacco products global sales. Germany was the second largest heated tobacco market but the US is expected to take its place by 2021.

MacGuill concluded: “We believe that heated tobacco will gain a solid presence in at least 35 global markets by 2021, accounting for a share of 3.5% of total global cigarettes and heated tobacco value. Heated tobacco prospects are strong and strengthening. On this evidence, it is a truly a coming force in global tobacco.”