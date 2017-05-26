Co-Founder Of Fever-Tree Makes £73m From Selling 3.9% Stake

Charles Rolls, the co-founder of premium drinks maker Fever-Tree, is toasting a £73m windfall after selling a 3.9% stake in the fast-growing business.

Rolls had originally intended to sell 2.5m shares, but increased this to 4.5m “due to significant institutional demand”. The group, which sell premium mixers including tonic water, ginger beer and Cola, has seen its share price rise more than 900% since it floated in late 2014.

Rolls’ shares sold for £16.25 each, although he still retains an 11.2% stake in the business. Fever-Tree is currently valued at nearly £2bn.

Fever-Tree’s upmarket tonic range has benefited from a resurgence in gin drinking in recent years. International sales have also expanded rapidly, and more than 50% of its revenues now come from outside the UK.

The company’s preliminary results for 2016 showed that its EBITDA had soared 97% to £35.8m on sales up 73% to £102.2m.

NAM Implications: