Coca-Cola European Partners Announces Largest Ever Apprentice Recruitment Drive

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has announced that it will increase the number of apprentices across its operations in Great Britain by more than 50%, investing over £1m into its apprenticeship programme this year.

CCEP currently has 63 apprentices working across its supply chain, cold drinks operations and commercial operations. A further 37 will be recruited this year in the business’ largest apprenticeship recruitment drive to date, as part of its “ongoing commitment to support the development of young talent and encourage a diverse workforce in Great Britain”.

Seventeen apprentices will join CCEP’s supply chain and cold drinks operations teams at manufacturing sites in East Kilbride, Sidcup, Edmonton and Wakefield, as well as its Milton Keynes Technical Operations Centre and Distribution Centre in Northampton.

Further to this, the field sales apprentice intake will double to 20 this year, with outside sales reps being recruited for the Leeds, Manchester and London regions, as well as those working from CCEP’s Customer Hub in Peterborough. CCEP is reprising its field sales apprentice recruitment scheme following the success of a pilot in 2016 which saw 10 students offered year-long placements.

An Vermeulen, VP of Field Sales at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “Here at Coca-Cola European Partners we understand the importance of providing vocational training and experiences to help educate and inspire the younger generation of professionals. We are strong believers in apprenticeships as a valuable route into the business world and we are delighted to be doubling our intake of new recruits this year.”

Steve Adams, Group Director, Supply Chain Operations at Coca-Cola European Partners, added: “We are extremely excited to be launching our largest apprenticeship recruitment drive to date. We have many talented apprentices already working across our business, and it has been very rewarding to see them develop into top professionals. We look forward to welcoming our latest recruits, who will be working closely with the existing apprentices and others across the business to mentor and guide them in their new roles.”