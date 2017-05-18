Dairy Crest Making Good Progress In A ‘Tough’ Market

In its first full year since the sale of its Dairies business, Dairy Crest has posted relatively robust annual years amid tough trading conditions.

During the year to 31 March 2017, adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations rose 5% to £60.6m on turnover down 1% to £416.6m. Recorded profits dipped 11% to £40.3m.

The group said its Cathedral City range returned to volume growth in the second half of the year following its brand refresh, with “strong momentum” so far in the new financial year. Meanwhile, its Frylight, Clover and Country Life brands all saw volume and market share increases. Frylight had another strong year with sales growing 19%.

“In the first full year since the transformational sale of our dairies business, we have delivered a robust performance in a tough market,” said Chief Executive Mark Allen.

“Our industry leading margins are the result of our focus on driving long-term value through brand building, innovation, investment in a world class supply chain and strong cost control.”

He added: “Looking forward, I am excited about the future for Dairy Crest. The business is well positioned to deliver profitable, sustainable growth and stronger cash generation. This underpins our commitment to growing our dividends and reducing debt.”