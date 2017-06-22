Diageo To Buy George Clooney’s Tequila Firm For $1bn

A tequila company founded by George Clooney has been bought by Diageo in $1bn deal.

Casamigos (or ‘house of friends’) was setup in 2013 by the US actor alongside Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber and real estate developer Mike Meldman. It is now the fastest growing super-premium tequila brand in the US, winning numerous awards and accolades from industry experts.

Diageo said the deal was an exciting opportunity to strengthen its participation in the fast-growing tequila category, as well as expand the brand internationally. Casamigos sold 120,000 cases last year and is on track to sell 170,000 cases by the end of 2017, mostly into the US market.

The transaction values Casamigos at up to $1bn, with initial consideration set at $700m and a further potential $300m based on a performance linked earn-out over 10 years. Diageo said acquisition would be funded through existing cash resources and debt.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo, commented: “We are delighted to announce this transaction today to extend our participation in the tequila category. It supports our strategy to focus on the high growth super-premium and above segments of the category. With the global strength of Diageo we expect to expand the reach of Casamigos to markets beyond the US to capitalise on the significant international potential of the brand. We look forward to building on the remarkable success of Casamigos to date.”

Casamigos’ founders are expected to continue to be involved in the brand and will “actively participate” in its future growth.