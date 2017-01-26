Diageo Continues Recovery With Better Than Expected Half Year Results

Diageo has reported better than expected interim results, adding to recent evidence that performance of the global drinks giant is starting to improve after a difficult few years.

During the six months ended 31 December, the group’s reported net sales (£6.42bn) and operating profit (£2.07bn) were up 14.5% and 28.0% respectively, reflecting accelerated organic growth and favourable exchange rates.

Meanwhile, reported organic net sales rose 4.4% with volumes up 1.8%. Organic operating profit grew 4.4%.

In its in North America division, its largest market, organic net sales increased 3%, whilst in Europe, Russia and Turkey sales were up a healthy 5%. The group also saw 4% growth in Africa, 3% in Asia and a robust 11% growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Following a series of management changes and a greater focus on retailers’ sales rather than wholesalers, analysts said Diageo’s turnaround appears to be on track.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, commented: “We have delivered a strong set of results with broad based improvement in both organic volume and top line growth and this positive momentum demonstrates continued effective execution of our strategy.”

He added: “Diageo is building a stronger, more consistent, better performing company. We are identifying consumer trends faster, expanding the reach of our products across markets and developing trade channels to capture these growth opportunities. Our productivity work is on track, driving efficiency and effectiveness across the business. Our work on trade and marketing spend gives us better data enabling smarter, quicker decisions that generate higher returns.”

Menezes concluded by saying he was now confident of achieving the group’s medium term objective of consistent mid-single digit top line growth and 100bps of organic operating margin improvement in the three years ending 30 June 2019.