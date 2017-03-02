FDF Unveils New Identity In Wales

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has unveiled a new identity in Wales as FDF Cymru.

FDF said the move comes as it works to secure the best possible outcome from the Brexit negotiations for food and drink right across the UK and the need for a sector deal for food and drink manufacturing as part of the Government’s industrial strategy moves to centre stage.

It added that the new identity also recognises the burgeoning Welsh food and drink manufacturing sector, which employs over 22,000 people across the country and has a turnover of £4.8bn a year.

As the industry faces its most significant challenges for decades, FDF said the need for a strong, clear and influential voice for food and drink manufacturing has never been greater.

Ian Wright CBE, Director General of the Food and Drink Federation, commented: “We are delighted to unveil our new identity in Wales. Becoming FDF Cymru recognises the dynamic and exciting Welsh food and drink manufacturing sector. This is a declaration of our intent to secure the best possible future for food and drink in Wales.”

David Lloyd, ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre Director, Cardiff Metropolitan University commented: “The food sector is both vibrant and a cornerstone of the economy and the FDF is to be congratulated for recognising its profile and importance within Wales.”