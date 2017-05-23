Greencore Reports Robust First Half Results, Boosted By Acquisitions and Food-To-Go

Greencore saw its total revenues jump 46% to £1.01bn in its first half to 31 March, on the back of its acquisition of US food group Peacock Foods and strong growth in food-to-go products.

The convenience food group’s operating profit rose 27.1% to £55.3m, while pre-tax profit climbed 29% to £34.6m.

Greencore said its Irish and UK businesses saw strong growth in the period despite the “challenging political, economic and customer backdrop”. Convenience food sales in the UK & Ireland rose 16.1% to £685.7m on a reported basis and 10.6% on a pro forma basis. The group said it saw continued strong growth in food-to-go in the UK, driven by its ‘sole supply’ customer partnership model, with revenue up 19.7% on a pro forma basis.

Greencore acquired Peacock Foods, a fast-growing US convenience food manufacturing partner, in December last year. The group said the move has delivered “a step-change” in its operating scale. US convenience foods revenue jumped 220.8% to £324.6m as a result of the deal, with a 2.5% increase on a pro forma basis.

Commenting on the results, Patrick Coveney, Chief Executive Officer, said: “This has been a transformational period for Greencore following the acquisition and integration of Peacock Foods in the US. Against a backdrop of considerable change across the Group, we are pleased to be reporting strong revenue and profit growth for the first half of the year.

“In the UK, we have delivered significant expansion and investment following recent new long-term business wins, as our Food to Go business continues to grow rapidly. In the US, the addition of Peacock Foods has transformed our market and channel position and has given us a growth platform of real scale. The enhanced capabilities, product offerings, and customer relationships that have been added to the Group in a short space of time, combined with the strength of our underlying business, mean that we are confident of making further progress in FY17 and beyond.”