Hain Celestial Completes Purchase Of Yorkshire Provender

The Hain Celestial Group has completed the purchase through its subsidiary Hain Frozen Foods UK of British soup maker Yorkshire Provender. The deal, for undisclosed sum, was announced back in February.

Yorkshire Provender was founded in 2007 and now generates sales of around £6m from its range premium fresh soups that are sold in supermarkets, on-the-go food outlets and food service providers in the UK.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our soup range into premium offerings with the acquisition of Yorkshire Provender, which complements our New Covent Garden Soup Co. and Cully & Sully ranges of fresh soups,” said James Skidmore, Chief Executive Officer of The Hain Daniels Group.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the Yorkshire Provender team to our organization, and we look forward to working with Belinda and Terry Williams, co-founders of Yorkshire Provender, as we embark on the brand’s next stage of growth. We are pleased to now offer Yorkshire Provender’s gluten-free, delicious premium recipes and flavors and look to expand their distribution range in the United Kingdom and in Europe.”