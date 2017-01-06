Hilton Food Forming Joint Venture With Portugal’s Leading Supermarket

Hilton Food Group has announced the signing of a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Sonae Modelo Continente, Portugal’s leading food retailer, for the supply of a wide range of packaged beef, lamb, veal and pork products to Sonae supermarkets stores in Portugal. The move follows a period of co-operation between the companies which began in June last year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hilton will work alongside Sonae to redevelop the production facilities of its packing and sourcing subsidiary Sonae Centro Processamento Carnes (CPC), which supplies Sonae stores in Portugal. CPC currently sources over 1,000 tonnes of packaged meat products per week. Products supplied from the plant will include mince, roasting joints and other beef and pork based products. The JV will be named SOHI Meat Solutions.

The redevelopment of the production facility is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2017. SOHI Meat Solutions will supply product to all Sonae’s grocery stores and the partners believe that the JV will be in a position to increase the overall volumes supplied to the Portuguese market.

The facility is expected require an initial investment of €22m, financed principally by the JV partners.

Hilton CEO, Robert Watson, said: “We are very pleased that this exciting growth opportunity has advanced to a Joint Venture with Sonae Modelo Continente. Our progress in Portugal demonstrates further the strength of Hilton’s flexible and versatile business model, enabling us to meet the local requirements of our customers in their territories. This now extends our presence to 15 countries, and we will continue to look for further opportunities for geographic expansion.”

Sonae Modelo Continente Commercial Director, Eunice Silva, added: “We are pleased that the partnership has progressed to a full Joint Venture agreement in Portugal, which will enable us to strengthen the leadership position of Continente further in the development of innovation and the sustainable promotion of the agro-food business in Portugal.”